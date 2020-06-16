Letting the mask slip

Sir, – A man in front of me in a shop queue had his mask around his neck and alternated between picking his nose and his ear. If the virus does not get us the ignorance will. – Yours, etc,

JOHN WILLIAMS,

Clonmel.

Sir, – It took hundreds of years for scientists to agree that the world was round and not flat. I hope it is not going to take the same time for the science group set up to advise the HSE that face masks should be compulsory on public transport. – Yours, etc,

JOHN S BURNS,

Delgany, Co Wicklow.