Sir, – One of the unexpected surprises arising from the lockdown is having to do something that I have not done in years. I bought myself a comb this morning. – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Moate,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Now that we can no longer visit the hairdresser, why not have a photo competition for the most creative restyling of long hair? – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.