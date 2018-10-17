Let them bake crackers

Sir, – While I cannot fault the structural engineering of Jacob’s Cream Crackers (October 15th), I have to complain with some reluctance about the high efficiency of their modern baking process. Time was when one opened a packet of their fine product with the hope of finding that occasional Jacob’s treasure: a pack of nicely browned well-done crackers, a rare treat for the palate.

Alas, the romance is gone and this lottery effect is no more.

Thanks to the super-efficiency of modern ovens every cracker is, in my experience, a clone of its fellow, cooked to pale perfection in accordance with the demand for uniformity in the modern market place.

Perhaps Jacob’s, when they have addressed the structural engineering aspect, will consider adding to their range the “bien cuit cream cracker”? – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’DONOGHUE,

Killarney,

Co Kerry.