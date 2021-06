Sir, – In publishing a report on easing travel restrictions, you quoted from a speech the Taoiseach delivered on Saturday: “. . . as a small open economy we understand the centrality of aviation to the connectivity issue” (News, June 21st).

I understand the importance of aviation to the opening of our economy to overseas trade. Is that what he meant? – Yours, etc,

MUIREANN HOURIHANE,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.