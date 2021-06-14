Sir, – I would like to register my deep disagreement with the Irish Ambassador to America’s criticism of Paul Krugman’s use of the term “leprechaun economics” to refer to the Irish economy in Prof Krugman’s opinion pieces in the New York Times (“Irish Ambassador condemns ‘leprechaun economics’ term as derogatory”, News, June 12th).

Since the decision last week of the G7 to push for a harmonised corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, I believe Prof Krugman’s use of this trope is especially appropriate to describe an impending situation for Ireland where a national pot of gold will soon have to be found in an unusual and unexpected location.

As we know, all fairy tales, even those including leprechauns, must come to an end. – Yours, etc,

