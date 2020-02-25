Sir, – On Ash Wednesday tomorrow, people all over Ireland will begin a six-week campaign to deliver aid and support to families living through war, drought and extreme poverty in the developing world.

Trócaire’s Lenten Appeal is Ireland’s largest fundraising campaign. It is the engine that drives life-changing support to almost three million people in the world’s poorest countries each year. This support is brought about by bake sales, table quizzes and the 50 cent coins placed into Trócaire boxes all over Ireland.

In this digital age, we are bombarded with stories of division and conflict. It is sometimes easy to forget that there is more love and compassion in this world than there is hate and indifference. It is worth celebrating the lengths to which people in Ireland go to provide care and support to strangers who they will never meet. – Yours, etc,

CAOIMHE DE BARRA,

Chief Executive,

Trócaire,

Maynooth,

Co Kildare.