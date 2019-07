Sir, – Climate change hero Senator James Reilly’s energy would be more effective if he campaigned for the abolition of the Leinster House car park rather than the installation of electric car-charging points (Miriam Lord’s Awards, July 20th). Kildare Street is well served by public transport and nearby commercial car parks. Perhaps the Seanad could lead by example on climate change by giving up its parking privileges. – Yours, etc,

LEO McNAMEE,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.