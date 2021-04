Sir, – We have had the announcement of new anti-ticket tout legislation (News, April 19th). There were three senior Ministers involved: Leo Varadkar, Heather Humphreys and Stephen Donnelly. They were joined by former TD Noel Rock at the launch. With such ministerial firepower deemed necessary at the event, it’s surprising they couldn’t sell tickets for it. – Yours, etc,

PADDY GOGARTY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.