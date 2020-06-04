Legal tender and card payments

Sir, – As the gradual reopening of stores and businesses takes place after Covid-19 restrictions are being phased out, I note a “card payment only” policy has started to be adopted by some retailers.

I encountered this on a recent visit to a major hardware store which had signage indicating this outside, and I was also informed of this policy at the entrance by an employee. I have followed up my visit with an email to this company’s head office based in the UK (I have yet to receive a reply) highlighting how this policy would exclude some older people and those who do not have bank cards, particularly those who collect pensions and social welfare payments in cash.

However, this throws a spotlight going forward on the wider issue of the use of legal tender and what needs to be addressed to ensure that some people who use cash only are not excluded from their right to purchase goods as they choose, in what is becoming a rapidly increasing contactless card-payment society. – Yours, etc,

BERNADETTE PHILLIPS,

Ferrybank, Waterford.