A chara, – Bravo Breda O’Brien for that fine tribute to the Dominican sisters of Muckross Park, an outstanding group of wise and far-seeing women to whose educational work we, their former students, owe so much (Opinion, August 10th). Long may their legacy live on to benefit the pupils of the present and the future. – Is mise,

PAULA Ní­ SHLATARRA,

Baile Átha Cliath 6.