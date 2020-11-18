Leaving the White House

Sir, – Wouldn’t this be a good time for someone to hand President Trump his Make America Great Again cap and say, in that understated Irish way, “Here’s your hat and where’s your hurry”? – Yours, etc,

CIANA CAMPBELL,

Ennis,

Co Clare.

Sir, – It appears that Mr Trump is following the advice of the baseball player and coach Yogi Berra: “ When you come to a fork in the road, take it”. – Yours, etc,

JOE LANGAN,

Portnablagh,

Dunfanaghy,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I’m unsure why people are worried about whether or not Donald Trump will vacate the White House. Surely the solution if he refuses to leave is to change the locks when he’s out playing golf. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.