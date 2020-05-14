Leaving Cert and canvassing

Sir, – As the Department of Education works on the Leaving protocols, it seems that students and parents should under no circumstance talk to teachers about grades, etc. Any attempt to do so will be regarded as “canvassing” (News, May 13th).

Regardless of what guidelines emerge, surely the formal recording of any such “canvassing” at school level before being subsequently forwarded to the department is a bit draconian, to say the least! It seems that the Minister and his officials have very little faith or trust in the integrity of both students and parents in this whole process! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.