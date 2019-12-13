Leave trees in the wild tinsel-free

A chara, – In the past few years I have noticed the growing practice of randomly selecting roadside trees in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains and covering them with Christmas decorations. This should not be encouraged.

These upland scenic spots are a welcome retreat (especially this time of year) from the humdrum routine of modern living. Apart from the ugly sight of tinsel and other pieces of glitter, there is the issue of windblown plastic which doesn’t break down for many years.

Let’s keep the mountains free of anything that detracts from the beauty and isolation of the few wildernesses we have left. – Is mise,

CIARÁN 0’SULLIVAN,

Ballinteer, Dubin 16.