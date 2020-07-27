Leas is more for Catherine Connolly

A chara, – Congratulations to Catherine Connolly TD on her election as Leas Cheann Comhairle, the first woman to be elected to chair Dáil Éireann (as Leas Cheann Comhairle or Ceann Comhairle) since its foundation in 1919 (“Surprise defeat for Government as Catherine Connolly becomes Leas Cheann Comhairle”, News, July 23rd).

It is a singular honour for the Independent TD from Galway who has never been afraid to speak her mind and can do so equally well in Irish and in English. – Is mise,

JOHN GLENNON,

Hollywood,

Co Wicklow.