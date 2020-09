Sir, – Ruth Ryan suggests (Letters, September 18th) that the division of labour between paired Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael Ministers would deal effectively with Covid-19 and Brexit, but she omits the third leg of the stool, the Greens, in the shape of Eamon Ryan.

May I suggest that he and his party be tasked with keeping the grass growing under their feet, where they are most comfortable? – Yours, etc,

PAT QUINN,

Inchicore, Dublin 8.