Learning to delegate

Sir, – Micheál Martin is trying to do everything. As Taoiseach, he needs to delegate.

I suggest that he and Simon Coveney take the lead on Brexit issues.

The Tánaiste and Stephen Donnelly could take charge of Covid-19 issues.

This would be in the spirit of coalition and ensure that the parties work together. Running the country is complicated so managing your troops is vital to optimise their performance. – Yours, etc,

RUTH RYAN,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Politics aside, surely even the most hard-hearted must feel sorry for Micheál Martin, who has not had one stroke of luck since he achieved his ambition of becoming Taoiseach. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.