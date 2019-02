Sir, – Further to “Garda Síochána seize eight cars a day driven by unaccompanied learner drivers” (News, February 14th), is it beyond the capabilities of the younger generation to devise an app to link up with qualified drivers who will travel with them to stay within the law?

Some people may even volunteer.

Others for a quid pro quo. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA

DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.