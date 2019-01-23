Leap cards and fadas

Sir, – The “technical limitation” referred to in the article “Activists criticise NTA for failing to put fadas on Leap cards” (News, January 21st) is not a law of nature.

Organisations installing systems that cannot print fadas could instead have chosen systems capable of doing so.

And they could still choose to update their systems to enable this.

Furthermore, the article’s statement that there “is no provision in legislation on the use of the síneadh fada in a person’s name” is incorrect.

All organisations have legal obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation and the Data Protection Act to keep personal data they process accurate and up to date.

Recording and printing Irish names and addresses without fadas is not accurate. – Yours, etc,

FINTAN SWANTON,

Westport,

Co Mayo.