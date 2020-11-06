Leaks and confidential documents

Sir, – While the document may have been leaked, at least it wasn’t doctored. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

A chara, – Hats off to Micheál Martin’s handling of the Tánaiste’s leaking of a confidential contract. It was measured, low key and devoid of any histrionics. I am reminded of Michelle Obama’s “When they go low, we go high.” Other politicians and parties might take note. – Yours, etc,

MARIE BREEN,

Drimnagh,

Dublin 12.

Sir, – Just when we thought “Leakgate” had run its course, up pops Paschal Donohoe on the Claire Byrne radio show in which he claimed that Leo Varadkar’s motives and intentions had to be considered before passing judgment on his leaking of confidential government documents. Claiming that Mr Varadkar’s motives were pure, and that the Tánaiste is an all-round good egg, no sanction was necessary. So, if a senior public servant leaks a government document clearly marked confidential, he or she will face no sanction if their cause is virtuous. That is what one of the most senior Ministers in the current Government has clearly implied, thus rendering the word “confidential” meaningless in the corridors of power.

What rational person, or entity, would enter sensitive and confidential discussions with this Government? Ballymagash politics is back with a vengeance. – Yours, etc,

JIM O’SULLIVAN,

Rathedmond,

Sligo.