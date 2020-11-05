Leaks and confidential documents

A chara, – Why would anyone have to leak a document if its contents were already in the public domain? – Yours, etc,

JOHN F CRONIN,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – I remember once discussing the subject of leaking with a politician who admonished me by saying, “Leaking is slang; the correct terminology is the provision of strategically advantageous or disadvantageous information.” – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN O’DONNELL,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – If any good has come of the Tánaiste’s recent imbroglio, it was not immediately seeing the dreaded “Coronavirus Crisis” banner at the top of the next page after turning the front page of my copy of The Irish Times on Wednesday morning. More of the same, please! – Yours, etc,

AARON CASSIDY,

Chapelizod,

Dublin 20.

A chara, – When is a leak not a leak? When it’s disclosed “in confidence”, apparently. – Is mise,

MÁIRE UÍ MHUIRNÍN,

Spidéal,

Co na Gaillimhe.

Sir, – Much fuss about nothing. Many former taoisigh made approaches and encouraged deals beyond the glare of publicity, such as Albert Reynolds, Charles Haughey and others. The Opposition makes noise just to be heard. It should get on with dealing with important matters such as our health and economic crises. – Yours, etc,

GERARD CLARKE,

Dundrum,

Dublin 16.