Sir, – In Ronan McGreevy’s article “’We will no longer serve rude or impatient customers’, says Dublin butcher” (News, April 29th), he stated that, “An upmarket butcher’s shop in a leafy south Dublin suburb is probably the last place you would expect to find customers behaving badly.”

Having worked behind shop counters in leafy suburbs, I found that the leafiness of a suburb is no guarantee of good behaviour. – Yours, etc,

DAVID SOFFE,

Clontarf, Dublin 3.