Sir, – “Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil have flip-flopped on the Seanad, and the party has absolutely no credibility to talk about political reform.”

So said Regina Doherty, the new Leader of the Seanad, on Fine Gael’s referendum to abolish that legislative chamber.

It’s no wonder people lose faith in politics. – Is mise,

MICHAEL NASH,

Dublin 18.