Lawns and verges

Sir, – I couldn’t agree more with Tomás Finn (Letters, June 8th). Instead of erecting signs “explaining” the still too rare and often fleeting examples of letting the grass and wildflowers grow on roadside verges and medians, the county councils should be required to put up signs justifying why they have cut the grass in all those areas where repeated mowing has created a virtual desert where many insect pollinators and other invertebrates are concerned.

As for our own gardens, might I suggest that what they sound like may be more important that what they look like. If you sit in your garden on a summer’s morning and hear no sound of insects buzzing or birds singing, then you are doing something wrong! – Yours, etc,

KATHERINE QUIRKE,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.