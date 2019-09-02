Late-night negotiations

Sir, – Whatever happens in the coming weeks in relation to Brexit, and all reasonable people are hoping it will end well, I hope that the final negotiations are not conducted through the night into the early morning.

Too many critical decisions have been made due to exhaustion and frustration, and this one is more important than to be made in those circumstances.

Another day, or even week, won’t make a difference at this stage, so hopefully it will get the time needed when everyone is rested and alert. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA

DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.