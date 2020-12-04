Last call for an unwelcome term

Sir, – Thanks to Covid-19 we have all had the opportunity to enrich our vocabularies. We might be happy to admit to being “asymptomatic” when we wake up in the morning.

Many of us are confident that we understand the difference between “incidence” and “prevalence”, between “sensitivity” and “specificity” and between “epidemic” and “pandemic”.

We have also seen the creation of new expressions and concepts, such as that of the “wet pub”.

I wonder whether I am alone in finding this neologism curiously revolting.

I hope that when this ghastly year is but a memory, we will, as a nation, quietly consign the expression “wet pub” to the dustbin of language. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN

ANTHONY,

Kinlough,

Co Leitrim.