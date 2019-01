Sir, – I enjoyed Mick Heaney’s article on Larry Gogan’s move from 2FM to RTÉ Gold (“Larry Gogan leaves 2FM: Ageless DJ’s golden hour is over”, January 8th).

I think my first memory of him is his playing of a tune that I misheard as Paul McCartney’s “Mulligan’s Tyre”.

Wherever Larry goes, I will follow. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.