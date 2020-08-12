Sir, – Despite what Kieran Flynn (Letters, August 11th) seems to think, large bottles of stout (and ale), either from the shelf or the cooler, are ubiquitous in Waterford, city and county.

With a half-pint glass, of course. – Yours, etc,

DONAL MOORE,

Ferrybank,

Waterford.

Sir, – While Kieran Flynn correctly points out that some publicans stopped selling bottles of stout many moons ago, it was indeed still possible to enjoy this unique pleasure across Co Waterford prior to the onset of lockdown.

While my preference is for a freshly poured pint of stout, ordering a bottle is a great conversation starter about how “bottles of stout are only available in Waterford” and would probably make for a great pub-quiz question or indeed Zoom-quiz question for the current era. – Yours, etc,

NIALL

FITZGERALD,

Tramore,

Co Waterford .

Sir, – Kieran Flynn bemoans the fact that bottled stout is no longer available in public houses. Can I reassure him that the tradition of “large” bottles of Guinness continues in Waterford pubs. They can be ordered chilled from the fridge or “off the shelf”.

I recollect, many years ago, asking for a large bottle in a Limerick pub, only for the barman to ask if I was from Waterford. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL C

O’CONNOR,

Waterford.