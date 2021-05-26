Laity and revitalisation of Catholic Church

Sir, – Margaret Lee’s article “Laity must lead revitalisation of Catholic Church” (Rite & Reason, May 25th) raises a flag about the usefulness of the proposed synodal process in the Catholic Church.

My own experience of parish consultation, albeit quite a while ago, was a frustrating disappointment. The format of the evening was a keynote speech, followed by group discussion, from which our views would be discussed afterwards.

The speaker, who shall be nameless, was very late, and then his speech was a case of preaching to the converted!

Much of the time for the real purpose of the evening was wasted.

When we submitted our views on paper, they were hurriedly discussed. My point about women priests was “forgotten” until I reminded the chair to read it! But, alas, there was no time to discuss it.

I can only hope that this effort by the all-male hierarchy will genuinely solicit both the popular and unpopular views of all the laity, male and female, practising and non-practising, young and old, rich and poor. If we want the Catholic Church to survive, it must be inclusive.

The parish structure throughout Ireland is a great surviving network still, and needs to be maintained to give people a sense of belonging. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Margaret Lee is right to demand that the laity must lead the revitalisation of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis wants every Catholic diocese to prepare for a final synod in Rome in 2023 by organising their own diocesan and national synods.

The German bishops have courageously shown the way forward by insisting that their synod should have open discussion of all issues, in spite of pressure from Rome.

However, the Irish bishops are insisting that any discussion of church teaching is off the table.

The function of their synod is, as they see it, “to apply church teaching more pastorally”. This means that, unlike their German counterparts, lay members of the Irish synod are expected to be passive and obedient foot soldiers and only allowed to discuss issues like how to convince people that the use of artificial contraception is gravely immoral and that God has ordained that the blessing of gay loving couples is wrong, among other topics.

Unless the Irish bishops change their tack and not alone allow but demand open and full discussion from a fully representative Irish church then no amount of tinkering at the fringes will achieve a revitalised church. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN

BUTLER,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.