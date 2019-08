Sir, – Based on his research, Dr Martin Coyne concludes that in Donegal, even if you lie out naked in the sun on a cloudless winter day, you still won’t get enough vitamin D (“Vitamin D levels in Donegal far worse than national average,” Home News, August 14th).

If you lie out naked round here, vitamin deficiency will be the least of your problems. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY

Gaoth Dobhair

Co. Dhún na nGall.