Labour’s way?

Sir, – As the oldest political party in this republic, the Labour Party has a moral obligation to protect it.

When the chips were down, founder-member James Connolly was not found wanting when it came to coalition politics – becoming a key member of the provisional coalition government that proclaimed our freedom and paved the way to independence.

A century later, and with the stability of this republic in peril, I would like to think that the newly appointed Labour Party leader, Alan Kelly, will seek to enter government and to work with other parties– just like his predecessor did. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS FITZPATRICK,

Dublin 6.