Sir – Joe McCarthy (February 19th) observes that splintering Labour is a strange way to combat the Tories. Yet one wonders where Brexit would be now had this splintering happened prior to the last election, perhaps with a few additional MPs. Or for that matter what might be achieved with the support of a larger independent group were it to form quickly. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’LEARY,

Monkstown, Co Dublin.