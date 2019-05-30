Labour expels Alastair Campbell

Sir, – Labour’s decision to expel Alastair Campbell for voting Liberal Democrat in the European elections was oddly disproportionate (Word News, May 28th).

The Corbyn leadership, with its proud record of opposing the Iraq war, has never even threatened to remove the party membership of Tony Blair’s former communications director for participating in the run-up to the 2003 invasion.

Is voting for a different progressive political party considered a bigger sin by Labour than enthusiastically facilitating an illegal war that needlessly killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people? – Yours, etc,

JOE McCARTHY,

Arbour Hill,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Only such an ideologically hidebound and unimaginative leader as Jeremy Corbyn could fail to capitalise on the woes of the Conservatives. Labour in Britain needs to rethink its leadership, for all our sakes. – Yours, etc,

MARIAN

GALLAGHER,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.