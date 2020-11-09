Labour and Tom Johnson

Sir, – Stephen Collins (“Ireland faces its own threats to faith in democratic institutions”, Opinion & Analysis, November 6th) rightly praises the early leaders of this State for cementing our parliamentary institutions. Yet the name of the one person who, more than many, ensured that the new Dáil Éireann operated as a properly functioning parliament was omitted.

I refer to Tom Johnson, first leader of the Opposition in the Dáil and first parliamentary leader of the Labour Party. His insistence on ensuring a properly functioning parliament was key to the embedding of parliamentary democracy in our new State. I hope that, as we continue this Decade of Centenaries, the contribution of this great friend of Ireland is not forgotten. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY,

Labour,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.