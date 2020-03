Sir, – I felt it was quite revealing to see the photograph by Nick Bradshaw (March 6th) capturing Senator Diarmuid Wilson of Fianna Fáil and Labour TD Alan Kelly greeting one another with the new knee-knock. At this time of turmoil, with little progress on forming a new government, can someone tell our politicians that it is their heads they need to be knocking together. – Yours, etc,

PADDY GOGARTY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.