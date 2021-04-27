Kingfishers along the Barrow

Sir, – Having read Michael Viney’s article on our colourful kingfishers (“Everyone remembers their first kingfisher”, Weekender, April 24th), I was hoping to see one during my three-hour walk along the bank of the lovely and calming Barrow river, having started northwards from Graiguenamanagh. Sadly, I was not rewarded with a single sighting.

However, also neither was there a sighting of a single piece of litter along the way.

Some absences can be rewarding. – Yours, etc,

HUGH McELROY,

Killaspy,

Co Kilkenny.