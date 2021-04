Sir, – Further to Michael Viney’s “Everyone remembers their first kingfisher” (Weekend, April 24th), my first sighting of a kingfisher was on the river Vartry in the 1960s.

I was fishing a quiet backwater for minnows when a kingfisher landed on the end of my rod. Although a long time ago, this image is still vividly imprinted in my mind. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD GELLETLIE,

Hunter’s Hotel,

Rathnew,

Co Wicklow.