King for a day

Sir, – Diarmaid Ferriter relates a story in which the 1936 abdication of King Edward VIII was described as “filthy foreign news” (“Be wary of seeking truths through historical soaps”, Opinion & Analysis, December 4th). Filthy, as it may have been seen in different contexts by the standards of the time, but foreign it certainly wasn’t. King Edward VIII remained King of Ireland throughout his reign albeit with his powers (such as they were) being severely curtailed in the Free State. On his abdication in 1936, the enabling legislation went through the Dáil a day later than in England. As a consequence, Edward VIII was King of Ireland a day longer than he was King of England. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.