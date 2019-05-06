Kicking up a stink about aerosols

Sir, – The spraying of aerosol deodorants in changing rooms or locker rooms in clubs and gyms should be banned nationwide.

Aerosol cans carry many warnings on them, which include restrictions as to how they are to be used and which draw attention to users that they are “not to be used in a confined space and only used in well-ventilated areas”, which is exactly what locker and changing rooms are not.

They also state, “avoid prolonged spraying and use only in short bursts”. Fat chance of that with many patrons coming out smelling like a rose garden after their spraying session in the locker room.

One can feel light-headed and sick after being around someone who has discharged a large amount of spray from an aerosol can and could not care less who is around them while spraying.

A lingering taste in the mouth is common, which can be present for some time after. Difficulty breathing can also be experienced and possibly heart-rate elevation.

The solution seems to be roll-on deodorant which is completely safe and should be made mandatory for all club changing facilities. Harmless roll-on deodorants have been available for some time and are ideal in closed or confined spaces.

All clubs should be strongly encouraged to have a “no-aerosol spraying policy”, and legislation should be brought in if necessary by the Government. – Yours, etc,

MAURICE FITZGERALD,

Shanbally,

Co Cork.