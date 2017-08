Sir, – In an age of haste, misspelling and imprecision, and noting the proximity of the letter ” T ” to the letter “G” on the keyboard, is it time to change the name of Tuam?

Tuam is also home to a premises called “The West Wing” and another called “Go Bananas ”, and to crown it all there is nearby a village called Kilbannon.

Time to move? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse,

Dublin 24.