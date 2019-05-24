Sir, – Andrew Murphy, writing from Brussels, is confusing public service obligation contracts, which provide for subsidised in-country flights between Kerry and Dublin, with commercial (non-subsidised) flights to international destinations (Letters to the Editor, May 23rd). Kerry International Airport celebrates its 50th anniversary this August. It has weathered many a storm while providing a vital link to the tourism capital of Ireland as well as to local and international business concerns.

I’m not sure if a route is planned to Brussels in the near-term but maybe Mr Murphy might have a word with Sean Kelly MEP next time he sees him in the de facto capital of the European Union. – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTT,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.