Kerry Airport and State funding

Sir, – You report that profits have increased at Kerry Airport, which receives substantial aid from the State (“Profits up by a third at Kerry Airport”, Business, May 21st). Setting aside the problem of describing an airport as profitable when its viability depends on public subsidies, a glance at the airport’s current destinations suggests it is a poor use of such funds.

Two of its routes are to Faro and Alicante, providing a wonderful boost to the tourism industries of Portugal and Spain, but questionable returns for Ireland. Other routes, such as London, Berlin and Frankfurt, are or could be served by Cork Airport, a 90-minute drive away.

In the context of other pressing needs for public money, such as housing and healthcare, and given the climate impact of subsidising what is the most carbon-intensive mode of transport, it’s past time these payments were ended. – Yours, etc,

ANDREW MURPHY,

Brussels.