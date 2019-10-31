Keeping up with the (bright) times

Sir, – Unlike many of your correspondents I have no particularly strong feelings on whether Ireland should have daylight savings time or not. However, what I would like to see is some standardisation around the world.

My employer has offices in Singapore, Dublin, and Austin, Texas.

Singapore stays on the same time all year round, and Dublin and Austin move time zones in different weeks.

Our need for 24 hour cover and a shift overlap requires that our staff change their working hours four times each year. If you’ll forgive the dreadful pun, it’d be good to call time on that. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Dublin 4.