Keeping those hands clean

Sir, – I’ve long been ridiculed for washing my hands, then using a towel or other item to protect my hands from the door handles of inward-opening public toilet doors. However, it is well known that the filthiest part of a public toilet is indeed the door handle. Given the prevalence of electric hand-dryers and the lack of paper towels in many public toilets, how to exit without recoiling one’s hands is a perpetual conundrum. Perhaps it is now time to rehang public toilet doors so they can be opened without having to use one’s hands. This would not only save wasted paper but also give easier egress in the case of fire. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY HALL,

Geeha North,

Kinvara,

Co Galway.

Sir, – There is debate about how long one should spend washing one’s hands. I remember this ditty from industrial workers in England. “Here be clear water and soap for clarity/God gave us faith hope and charity/Wash hands and face/Let’s leave this place/Of differentials and disparity!” – Yours, etc,

RORY TOWNSON,

Newry,

Co Armagh.