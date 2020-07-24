Keeping the holiday plans afloat

Sir, – We’ve spent many summers afloat on the river Shannon. Usually, more than half the boats in any harbour are hire-boats, with Germans aboard. It is so interesting, this year, to meet the many Irish people who are hiring boats on the Shannon. A lovely family, moored beside us in Dromod, Co Leitrim, were supposed to be on a cruise ship on the Caribbean. Four adults who moored outside us later were supposed to be in Chicago this week. All were really enjoying their holidays on the river. It is a perfect holiday for social distancing. As the sun set in Dromod, we all sat on our boats chatting away and enjoying the fresh air, as well as the calm and quiet of the beautiful river Shannon. – Yours, etc,

JEAN FARRELL,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.