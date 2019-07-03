Keeping the garden gates open

A chara, – Noel Magee (Letters, June 29th) rightly highlights the use of the Iveagh Gardens for ticketed, private events in the summer. I am privileged to have attended some of these events.

The issue is: why can the Office of Public Works not divert this extra revenue? Why can they not use summer rental income to subsidise later public opening hours? The gardens close at 6pm in summer months, meanwhile Dublin City Council parks are open until sunset. – Is mise,

COLM WALSH,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.