Keeping rural Ireland moving

Sir, – In France they have a good answer to mobility for people in rural areas whether they are old and timid, over-16 and going to school or have lost their licence but need to get to work or shop.

The VSP (voiture sans permis/vehicle without licence) mini car, which is limited to a speed of 45km/h allows life go on for these people at a safe pace, with less danger than a scooter or perhaps even less risk than standing at a dark roadside in the pouring rain.

Maybe by introducing such vehicles here Minister for Transport Shane Ross could solve many problems, while keeping the country areas inhabited, saving on school buses, allowing many retain their jobs and giving independence to older people. – Yours, etc,

NORMAN LEE,

Greystones, Co Wicklow.