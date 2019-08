Sir, – When and whither a united Ireland? My guess would be not before 2040 at the earliest, and then only if Ireland continues to develop as a prosperous and well-run state with a clear pathway developed towards inclusiveness.

Conversely, I have often thought that the best way to achieve unity would be for everyone, and I mean everyone, to stop talking about it for at least a generation. – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Cloneyheigue,

Co Westmeath.