Sir, – I park my car and get the shuttle bus to T2 for an Aer Lingus flight to Germany.

In T2 I learn the flight leaves from T1. Long walk.

The return flight lands at T1 and we enter a T1 door that leads through tunnels back to T2. Long walk.

I then learn that the DAA does not allow the car park shuttle bus to collect me at T2.

I must walk back to T1. Long walk.

You couldn’t make it up. – Yours, etc,

GEORGE MORGAN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.