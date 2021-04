Sir, – Does it really matter to many account holders like myself if KBC leaves? Irish banks have little need for little accounts; they don’t really want our business, just our money. It is a sector which has not served Irish society well.

A State-run bank could change that, leaving private banks to manage without the taxpayer continuing to be their guarantor. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN FALTER,

Ballyshannon,

Co Donegal.