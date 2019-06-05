Katie Taylor’s victory

Sir, – Two women punch each other very hard indeed in front of a huge, baying crowd. The battle becomes so intense that both start to ooze blood from gashes to their faces.

Looking like she has been in a car crash, the winner is declared undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Praise is heaped upon her by the President of Ireland and the Minister for Sport. Irish fans around the world rejoice.

Apologies for being a party-pooper, but no matter how well-regulated it may be, boxing is a brutal “sport” which many people find too disturbing to watch. – Yours, etc,

EMER HUGHES,

Moate, Co Westmeath.